Nigeria, South Africa Intensify War On Drug

12 April 2022
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

NIGERIA and South Africa have enhanced a partnership to tackle drug trafficking between the two countries.

It coincides with xenophobic sentiments in South Africa, where foreign nationals, especially Nigerians, are blamed for the surge in drug abuse.

Nigeria's National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the South African Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also called Hawks, have agreed to collaborate in tackling the menace of drug peddling.

Retired Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, and Head of DCPI, Lieutenant General, Godfrey Lebeya, have held discussions at a virtual meeting.

"Drugs destroy our youths both in Nigeria and South Africa," Marwa said.

He noted syndicates across the two countries peddled the drugs.

"This is why we need to partner and collaborate to dismantle their evil web and stop their criminal trade," Marwa added.

An operational Memorandum of Understanding is planned.

It would entail both agencies sharing intelligence in real time, engaging in joint operations especially in the areas of controlled delivery joint training and personnel exchange programmes among others.

"It's important we collaborate on intelligence sharing real time. Exchange programme for our personnel is also another effective way of sharing knowledge," Lebeya said.

Nigeria and South Africa are the two biggest economies in the continent.

