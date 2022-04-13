Kenya: President Kenyatta to Officially Open Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang'ata

Nairobi — Head of State President Uhuru Kenyatta is on Wednesday expected to open the multi-purpose Ulinzi Sports Complex at the Lang'ata Barracks, a facility that will host multi sports venues to be used by Kenya Defence Forces sports teams.

The facility which had its ground breaking on October 28 in 2020 is expected to be fully ready by the end of the year and it will have an indoor arena that can host basketball, volleyball and badminton, an Olympic-size swimming pool and other amenities.

Currently ready is the football pitch and athletics track that will be hosted at the main stadium. The two facilities are ready to be used and the systems were tested last Sunday during a dry-run of the main event to be staged Wednesday.

Among those also expected to be present at the official opening of the venue is Gen. Robert Kibochi who is the Chief of the Defence Forces, Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa as well as several top army bosses.

The idea to establish a contemporary sports complex was mooted by Gen Kibochi, pursuant to the Defence Strategic Vision of "Sharpening the arrowhead" which aims at enhancing KDF Mission Readiness.

The purpose of the sports complex is to nurture wellness and to spur an enduring sporting culture in order to develop emotional, mental and physical wellbeing within the military and sporting communities in Kenya.

The KDF have several sporting teams which participate in top tier leagues including four-time FKF Premier League champions Ulinzi Stars who will now shift their base from Nakuru to Nairobi.

The track at the stadium will also offer Kenya Defence Forces athletes a venue to train and sharpen their skills as well as possibly host their annual championships which have erstwhile been staged at either Nyayo or Kasarani Stadia.

On Wednesday during the launch, there will be several exhibition races witnessed by President Kenyatta while Ulinzi will play FKF PL defending champions Tusker FC in a friendly match to officially open the stadium.