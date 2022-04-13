Rwanda: Ambassador Sezibera Underscores Rwanda's Major Lessons From the Genocide

Long before 1994, the world had said Never Again to genocide. But in the same year, it happened yet again. More than one million people were killed in 100 days during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Even after that, many more instances of mass atrocities have happened around the world.

In his recent message as he joined the rest of the world to mark Kwibuka 28, Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations said the Genocide against the Tutsi was neither an accident nor unavoidable.

As Rwanda commemorates the genocide for the 28th time and rebuilding herself with the survivors having to endure the unimaginable, a critical question is being raised. What are the key lessons learned from the Genocide against the Tutsi as the country embarks on a reconciliation journey?

The question was posed to Dr Richard Sezibera, Commonwealth Special Envoy on Health and Education,on Monday April 11, during a conversation with diplomatic corps accredited to Rwanda.

The world doesn't owe us a living

According to Sezibera, the lessons learned are many and Rwanda continues to learn.

"The biggest lesson Rwandans have learnt over this period is that the world doesn't owe us a living. But also, in that sense, the world should not determine how and when we die," he said.

This, Sezibera added, has many consequences citing that the programs of self-sufficiency that Rwanda has invested in and the ambition to determine its own vision for the future has been informed by the country's history.

"When we know that the world doesn't owe us a living, we have the opportunity to determine our own destiny."

Investment in unity

Investment in unity has great returns and disunity has incredible costs, Sezibera asserted.

"And, therefore, Rwanda has spared no effort to invest in the unity of Rwandans. Sometimes despite opposition and incomprehension."

Sezibera pointed out that this is why initiatives like Nd'umunyarwanda have been and continue to be critical in Rwanda's recovery.

"It is easy to find things that divide people, but to invest in those that unify them carries many more returns."

Investment in unity also involves understanding the amber lines, amber lights and red lines one should not cross.

Rwanda's history, he pointed out, has shown that there were plenty of umber lights to show that Genocide would occur in the country. And then the lights turned red, only attracting debates without any action.

"Therefore our investment in national unity has meant that we clearly, as Rwanda, define what our red lights are, what our amber lights are, and stick to them and explain them"

The need to invest in shared growth

Rwanda grew in the past, but it was growth and prosperity that was destined to be shared by just a few (category) of people.

"And you can see that from our economic programs from Vision 2020 to Vision 2050 there is a need to invest in growth, but not just for growth or prosperity's sake, it has to be shared."

Equally important is that Rwanda is only as secure as her neighbours are, Sezibera added. "Therefore investment in regional integration and even global initiatives we have taken are informed by this."