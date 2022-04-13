Rwanda: No Stronger Message of Hope Than That of Rwanda - UN Country Chief

Fode Ndiaye, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Rwanda said that there is no stronger message of hope than that of what Rwanda has already accomplished through committing to unity and reconciliation.

He said this on Tuesday, April 12, as members of the UN country staff gathered to pay tribute to the more than a million Rwandans were killed during the Genocide against the Tutsi.

The UN staff paid special tribute to their colleagues who died in the 100-day massacre.

Manasseh Nshuti, the State Minister for East African Community Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation speaks at the event on April 12. Dan Nsengiyumva

"Today, we take a moment together to honor those who were taken away from us and reflect on the suffering and resilience of those who survived," he said.

He emphasized that one way to truly honor those who perished is to "commit in totality that this is a past that should never happen again." He reminded that unity and social cohesion in Rwanda or elsewhere is "a pre-condition for economic transformation."

Also in attendance were family members of fallen UN staff, survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, the Minister of National Unity and Civic Engagement (MINUBUMWE) Jean Damascène Bizimana, diplomats, senior government representatives, among others.

A family member of the victims lays a wreath to pay tribute to them

The 28th commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi also coincided with 60 years since Rwanda joined the United Nations according to minister Bizimana.

"Most people believed the UN compound was the last resort to take refuge when things got hard, bad, and harsh. But when UN departed, the killing became more than horrible," he said, "we remember this with sorrow."

By joining the UN family in commemoration, the government of Rwanda hopes the principles of 'Never Again' and UN values are really upheld, he said. "As we remember, we should also mind those who risk death under the same inhumane and illogical political systems," he noted.

Quoting the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, Ndiaye said; "Rwanda is the fourth-largest contributor to United Nations peacekeeping operations, risking their own soldiers to spare others the pain they themselves have known."

He added that the UN and all the nations should live up to that minimum level of commitment. "This requires recognizing first what went wrong and providing justice and required appropriate instruments to prevent conflicts and genocide."

He also commended the government of Rwanda for prioritizing its youth. "Intergeneration trauma is nowadays unfolding and more focus on the youth must be given special focus," he advised.

UN asserted to continue to support development projects, support social healing initiatives, work with the new Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement, avail data on reconciliation and social cohesion, and support community-based social healing.

Observation of a moment of Silence to honor the victims of the Genocide Against the Tutsi.

A wall of remembrace with names of the former staff of the United Nations who were killed in the Genocide Against the Tutsi

Fode Ndiaye,the UN Resident Coordinator to Rwanda delivers remarks during a commemoration event to pay tribute to victims of the Genocide on April 12. Dan Nsengiyumva