Rwanda: Kwibuka 28 - Health Ministry Pays Tribute to Ex-Employees

The Ministry of Health on April 12 paid tribute to the 41 former staff who were killed during the Genocide against the Tutsi in 1994 as Rwandans mark the 28th commemoration.

During the event held at the ministry's headquarters in Kicukiro, the Minister of Health Dr. Daniel Ngamije said that to commemorating is a special way to honour the former staff as well as patients who were killed during the genocide against the Tutsi in 1994 where they were in different hospitals.

In addition, Ngamije pointed out that this is also an opportunity to honour the heroic spirit of survivors in fighting the strong battle of living after the genocide without their families and loved ones.

He mentioned that there is hope after the RPF-Inkotanyi liberated the country adding that the people in health sector should step up their role and be on the frontline to ensure a healthy population.

The Minister of Health Dr. Daniel Ngamije reads names of the victims of the Genocide Against the Tutsi who were staff at the ministry of health

He also urged those working in the health sector to fight the genocide ideology in every way they can and comforting the survivors within their communities, especially during this most difficult time of mourning.

Ngamije further said that the ministry would look for a former staff who hid the survivors during the Genocide and reward them, in line with the Abarinzi b'Igihango initiative.

The event included also a discussion related to Rwanda's history before, during, and after the genocide against the Tutsi in 1994 as well as elaborated on the achievements so far such as a strong justice system, and the gains made towards reconciliation.

Stanislas Simugomwa, a genocide survivor who worked for the ministry in 1994 said that the ministry at that time most of the staff were full of divisionism and played a big role in the genocide against the Tutsi 1994.

In addition, he pointed out that it was a long journey and hard to survive while the perpetrators were their workmates among other challenges.