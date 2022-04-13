Rwanda: Ferwafa Set to Organise Annual Memorial Tourney

12 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda football federation is planning to organise a Genocide memorial tournament for regional national teams in June, the federation Secretary General Henry Muhire has revealed.

The national football governing body has never organised a tournament in memory of the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi but in 2017 Rwanda played some friendly matches as part of commemorating victims of the Genocide.

Muhire said the challenge in recent years was that it was difficult to fit in a schedule for a commemoration tournament for all teams in the country.

"We are planning how we can organise this event next year; we are looking at how we can arrange a worthwhile event," Muhire said.

The Rwandan football fraternity was deeply affected by the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, which claimed an undocumented number of players, coaches, administrators, and fans.

So far, over 70 victims have been identified; some teams that lost players include Mukura, SC Kiyovu, Rayon Sports, Panthère Noire, Etincelles, Gishamvu, Mukungwa, Terminus, and Kilo Volte.

When the league returns on April 15, Ferwafa will ask all teams and fans to take a minute to remember victims and survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Since 1995, only Mukura Victory Sport has organized memorial tournaments in honor of their players, officials, and fans, who died during the genocide, but due to lack of funds, the tournament has not been held for the last five years.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X