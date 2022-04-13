Rwanda: Cricket - Zimbabwe to Participate in Kwibuka Women T20

Africa's Cricket powerhouse Zimbabwe is one of the teams to watch in the much-anticipated 2022 Kwibuka Women's T20, the Cricket governing body (RCA) has confirmed.

The tournament is scheduled in Kigali from June 9-18 just few days before the forthcoming Commonwealth Heads of State Meeting (CHOGM) kicks off in Kigali.

Held annually since 2014, the tournament is the flagship event of the women's cricket calendar in Rwanda through which the cricket community contribute to the country's healing process following the atrocities committed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

One of Africa's highest-ranked cricket national teams, the Southern African country is, according to RCA president Stephen Musaale, among three new countries that recently confirmed their participation in this year's edition alongside Germany and Brazil.

Musaale described the trio's anticipated participation as a huge boost for the tournament's growth in terms of competition and a significant indication of its quick rise to the continental level despite the fact it is not on ICC calendar.

"The tournament began bringing together countries from the East African region, and has since been growing to the point that it is going continental. I believe it is so far one of the biggest cricket tournaments not organised by ICC," Musaale said.

He pointed out that teams are increasingly showing much interest in participating at the tournament because the federation has put tremendous efforts to improve the level of competition and the organization of the tournament in different aspects as well.

"The more the tournament grows the more teams continue to show interest in participating in it. The reception teams are given, the weather and the magnificent Gahanga Cricket Stadium are all among factors that continue to attract teams to take part," he said.

With Brazil, Germany, Zimbabwe and host nation Rwanda already confirmed as this year's participants for Kwibuka Women's T20 tourney, the federation will soon announce all countries expected to participate.

Rwanda has never won the tournament despite playing from home since its inception in 2014, with reigning champions Kenya the tournament's most decorated team so far, having emerged winners four times in a process.