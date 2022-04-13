Tanzania/Rwanda: Tanzania to Host 2022 Cecafa Kagame Club Championship

Tanzania will host the 46th edition of the prestigious CECAFA Kagame club championship this year.

The country is going to host the competition for the second successive time after having the mandate for the last edition in 2021 which was won by Express FC of Uganda.

Times Sport can confirm that the regional football governing body has given the hosting right to Tanzania although they are yet to confirm the actual dates the tournament will be held.

The CECAFA Kagame club championship is a regional football tournament which was founded in 1974 but had its name changed in 2002 after the President of the Republic of Rwanda, His Excellency Paul Kagame decided to sponsor it.

Tanzania's Simba SC remains the most successful club in the history of the competition having lifted the trophy six times.

Rwandan giants APR FC have also won the tournament thrice with their last triumph being in 2010 when they beat St. George of Ethiopia 2-0 in the finals.