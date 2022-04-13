Tanzania/Rwanda: Tanzania to Host 2022 Cecafa Kagame Club Championship

12 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Tanzania will host the 46th edition of the prestigious CECAFA Kagame club championship this year.

The country is going to host the competition for the second successive time after having the mandate for the last edition in 2021 which was won by Express FC of Uganda.

Times Sport can confirm that the regional football governing body has given the hosting right to Tanzania although they are yet to confirm the actual dates the tournament will be held.

The CECAFA Kagame club championship is a regional football tournament which was founded in 1974 but had its name changed in 2002 after the President of the Republic of Rwanda, His Excellency Paul Kagame decided to sponsor it.

Tanzania's Simba SC remains the most successful club in the history of the competition having lifted the trophy six times.

Rwandan giants APR FC have also won the tournament thrice with their last triumph being in 2010 when they beat St. George of Ethiopia 2-0 in the finals.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X