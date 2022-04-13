Rwanda: Volleyball Memorial Tournament Set for June

The Rwanda volleyball fraternity will honour the victims of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi with a volleyball tournament slated for June 4-5, according to the federation technical director, Gertrude Kubwimana.

FRVB is one of the sports federations that consistently organise annual memorial tournaments since 1995.

The annual tournament is organized in honor of volleyball players, coaches, administrators, fans who were killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

"Our aim is to continue to be united and spread love to all Rwandans through the sport of volleyball. We need to build strong relationships, which will help us to build a stronger nation," Kubwimana said.

Las year, Gisagara volleyball club won the Genocide Memorial Volleyball Tournament title in the men's category while Rwanda Revenue Authority won the title in the women's fray.

The competition was initiated by former Rwanda international Antoine Sebalinda after his brother Dominique Sebalinda was killed during Genocide, alongside other national team players. The volleyball fraternity counts over 50 members to have been lost their lives in the genocide.