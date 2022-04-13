Nigeria: Govt Condemns 2021 World Press Freedom Index, Insists Nigerian Press Among World's Freest

13 April 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Olawale Ajimotokan

The federal government has rejected the characterisation of Nigeria by the 2021 annual World Press Freedom Index as a country not conducive to the practice of journalism.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, insisted the Nigerian press remained among the most vibrant and freest in the world.

He announced the rejection yesterday in Abuja, when he received the executive members of the Nigerian chapter of the International Press Institute (IPI) on a courtesy visit to his office.

President of IPI, Nigeria, Mr. Muskilu Mojeed, who led the executive members on the visit, had cited the World Press Freedom Index as an example of the country's low rating in the area of press freedom.

"I disagree with your assessment of press freedom under this government. Honestly, at times when I read what the media write here about Nigeria, I begin to wonder whether I live in the same country that they are writing about.

"I disagree vehemently with the assessment, because it is unfounded and has no scientific basis. I have been the Minister (of Information and Culture) since 2015, so, I know the state of press freedom in Nigeria," Mohammed said.

He clarified that some people had misconstrued government's motive to ensure a responsible use of the social media as an attempt to threaten independent journalism, insisting that the government was not hatching such intentions.

He reiterated that the present government was not a threat to the media, and that it was not about to stifle press freedom or deny anyone his or her constitutionally-guaranteed rights.

"For example, on the issue of ethics, is it part of the ethics of journalism for a media organisation to function like an opposition party, seeing nothing good in the government of the day and only reporting bad news?" Mohammed queried.

