Kenya: Sarova to Manage Imperial Hotel in Kisumu

Nairobi — Sarova Hotels & Resorts has announced the addition of Imperial Hotel Kisumu, to the group's portfolio after the signing of a 7-year management agreement with the hotel's owners, the Gilani family.

The Kisumu hotel will now be named Sarova Imperial Hotel Kisumu, its eighth hotel in Kenya.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Sarova Hotels Group Managing Director Jimi Kariuki said that having a presence in Kisumu City and in the larger Western Kenya region has always been part of the hospitality group's growth plan.

"The city's location on the shores of Africa's largest lake, Lake Victoria, and the on-going modernisation of the lakefront makes Kisumu a unique destination to add to the Sarova experience," said Kariuki.

Kisumu International Airport also makes the city easily assessable by air with daily 45-minutes flights from Nairobi operated by Kenya Airways, Jambojet and Safarilink Aviation. There is also a daily passenger train service from Nairobi to Kisumu.

Located in Kisumu's Central Business District, Sarova Imperial Hotel is currently undergoing an extensive upgrade that once complete in July/August 2022 will see the launch of 93 renovated guest bedrooms including suites, new meetings facilities, and upgraded food and beverage outlets.

"In 1983, Imperial Hotel was built with the vision to establish a Western Kenya tourism circuit. However, we realize that we are in a global era in which professionalization and collaboration are crucial to success and to meet our vision. After operating the hotel for 40 years, Sarova Hotels is the ideal partner for further growth due to their industry leadership, rich history and a deep respect for community, tradition and sustainability," said Imperial Hotel Chairman Amin Gilani.

In a competitive hospitality industry, Kariuki said the company will continue looking at organic and inorganic avenues for growth.

"Sarova Hotels has remained focused on growing our footprint in Kenya through identifying new hotel management opportunities. Having been in existence for over 48 years, we have the experience, the expertise and the business infrastructure to provide management support to hotel owners who are looking for this. We will continue to scout for new properties in Kenya and the region in line with the vision of our shareholders, as well as enter different segments of the hospitality business," he added.