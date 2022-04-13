Nigeria: I Contested Governorship Election Four Times Before Winning - Atiku

"I started in my late 30s. During our time, our direction was to fight the military and return the country to civil rule," Atiku Abubakar says.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said that he contested for the governorship position four different times before he finally won in 1999.

The former Vice President made this revelation on Tuesday while having an interaction with leaders of over 200 support groups across the country in Abuja.

Addressing the leaders of the groups, Mr Abubakar said that he was delighted that more young people were participating in politics today, adding that his dream is to mentor the young generation and hand over his political structure to them.

He urged youth to be consistent and be courageous in pursuing their aspirations.

"It is encouraging that these days I see many young people come to me declaring intentions to run for various political positions, some state assemblies, some national assembly and even some aspiring to be governors.

"The beautiful thing is that this shows that our democracy is being strengthened. I also started early like many of you.

"I started in my late 30s. During our time, our direction was to fight the military and return the country to civil rule.

"In joining politics, you have to be focused, principled and courageous. For example, I contested for the governorship position four times before I was finally elected. That is politics for you. You have to be determined and be courageous," he said.

Mr Abubakar expressed gratitude to leaders of the support groups for the roles that they played during the 2018/2019 election and commended the groups for their discipline and their determination to be better organised than the last outing.

"We are more organised now; it is a reflection of the fact that we are now more experienced and with experience comes more knowledge.

"What that means is that if there was any mistake that we made last time, we are in a better position to avoid such mistakes now."

Earlier, the National Coordinator of Atiku Abubakar Technical Support Team, Raymond Dokpesi, challenged the members of the group to tour round the country and meet all the stakeholders in the party.

He encouraged them to engage in all necessary lobby to ensure that the aspiration of Mr Abubakar becomes a reality.