Mozambique: Covid-19 - Three New Cases and No Deaths or Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Monday reported a further three cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

This compares with 13 cases identified on Sunday, three on Saturday and two on Friday.

According to a Sunday press release from the Ministry of Health, since the start of the pandemic, 1,302,637 people have been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 275 of them in the previous 24 hours.

272 of these tests gave negative results. The three positive cases raised the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 225,296.

The three new cases were all Mozambican men, aged between 35 and 61. Two were diagnosed in Maputo city and one in Nampula.

The positivity rate (the percentage of those tested found to be carrying the virus) fell from 3.14 per cent on Sunday to 1.09 per cent on Monday.

In this same 24 hour period there was no change in the hospitalisation of Covid-19 patients. No Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital and no new cases were admitted. The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 wards remained four - two in Maputo and two in Niassa. One of the Maputo patients is in intensive care, receiving supplementary oxygen.

The Ministry reported no further deaths from the disease on Sunday, and so the Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique remained 2,200. The last time a Covid-19 death was reported was on 20 March.

There were also no recoveries from the disease on Sunday. The total number of recoveries remained 223,047, which is almost exactly 99 per cent of all Covid-19 cases ever diagnosed in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 rose from 42 on Sunday to 45 on Monday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 12; Nampula, 11; Niassa, nine; Cabo Delgado, six; Maputo province, three; Inhambane, two; Sofala, two. There were no active cases at all in the other four provinces (Gaza, Manica, Tete and Zambezia).

The Ministry also reported that, over the previous 24 hours, a further 1,720 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 (all of them in Tete and Inhambane provinces). The number fully vaccinated against the disease now stands at 13,521,182, which is 88.9 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.