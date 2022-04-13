Mozambique: Edm Awards Power Line Construction Work to India's L&t

12 April 2022
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambique's publicly owned electricity company, EDM, has awarded the construction of the interconnection power line with neighbouring Malawi to "Lasern & Toubro" (L&T), India's infrastructure development company, which will execute the part of the work that falls within Mozambican territory, according to a report in Tuesday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias".

The work, which will start from the Matambo electricity substation in the central province of Tete, will consist of the construction of a 142 kilometre 400 Kilovolt transmission line, up to Zobue on the border with Malawi.

According to EDM, the construction of the power line within Mozambique will cost over 35 million US dollars. The new substation in Matambo, with a 400KV capacity, budgeted at 21 million dollars, has been awarded to the "Sinohidro-Cepco1" consortium.

Within Malawi, the power interconnection project between the two countries was launched late in 2021 by the Mozambican President, Filipe Nyusi, and his Malawian counterpart Lazarus Chakwera.

The power supply, to be assured from the Cahora Bassa dam on the Zambezi river, will contribute significantly to boost Malawi's development projects.

Prior to installing the pylons, the contractor carried out a topographic survey, from the air, to assess the track of the powerline.

The Matambo-Phombeya line is the country's second most important project, after the MOTRACO powerline that interconnects Mozambique, Eswatini and South Africa. The ultimate goal, over the next 15 years, is to integrate Malawi within the regional power network.

