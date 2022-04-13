Mozambique: Zinave to Receive Over 100 Wildlife Species

Maputo — Mozambique's National Administration of Conservation Areas (ANAC), in partnership with the government of the southern province of Inhambane, will translocate over 100 wildlife species to Zinave National Park (PNZ) in Mabote district, according to a report in Tuesday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias".

The drive includes 40 elephants to be translocated from Maputo National Park, and 75 giraffes which will be brought from Kruger National Park in South Africa. From the neighbouring country, ANAC will also bring 45 rhinos (30 white and 15 black) from Manketti National Reserve. The move is scheduled to take place between May and June.

The go-ahead for the project was debated at the 4/th session of the provincial State Council which checked the preparations underway for the wildlife relocation.

Elvira Chirindza, spokesperson of the meeting, said that the black rhinoceros to be translocated will be quarantined in the Maputo National Park, before they reach Mabote, 900 kilometres away from the capital. The other rhinos will be moved from South Africa straight to their new home.

She said that assessment studies have been conducted to ensure the new habitat within the sanctuary is favourable to both black and white rhinos.

In a bid to ensure wildlife protection and safety, the authorities are hiring 34 new rangers who will join 52 others, who concluded their training in March. To guarantee greater movement, control and communications among the inspection teams, on a daily basis, the authorities are planning to purchase a helicopter, vehicles, digital communication radios and the establishment of new posts for inspections.

The Zinave National Park management is also expanding the wildlife sanctuary from the current 18.600 hectares to 30,000, so that it can host other animals.