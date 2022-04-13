Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Ethio Telecom Signs Partnership Agreement With Five Companies to Make Regular Broadband Services More Accessible

12 April 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Ethio Telecom signed partnership agreement with five companies to make regular broadband services more accessible to its customers. Accordingly, the state owned telecom provider signed partnership agreement with Sky Net IT Solutions, Zergaw ISP, Web Sprinks, Viva Tech Trading and Dule Business Group, state media reported.

Frehiwot Tamiru, Ethio Telecom CEO, described the agreement as "long-term agreement" aimed at boosting the accessibility of the company's regular broadband services to its customers which will enable the state telecom provider to make its limited resources available to customers.

According to Frehiwot, three years ago, the number of internet users stood at 66,000 but has now exceeded to more than 479,000. Currently, Ethio Telecom has more than 64 million subscribers.

