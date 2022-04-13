Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Fire Destroys Over 160 Residences, Shops in Simurobi Gele'alo Woreda, Afar State

12 April 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — A fire accident that broke last night has destroyed than 160 shops and residential houses in Simurobi Gele'alo Woreda of the Afar Regional State, Afar Mass Media reporter.

According to the Woreda Administrator, Hassan Handi, the fire broke out from a kerosene shop in the area at around 10:00 PM local time last night.

Hassan said that while additional inspections on the extent of the damage were still ongoing, so far more than 80 residential homes and about 80 shops were destroyed in the blaze, but no casualties were reported. The presence of strong wind and shortage of water to extinguish the blaze has exacerbated the damage.

Hassan called for help to rehabilitate the victims and said caution should be exercised as there is increased risk of fire accidents in the areas where many of the kerosene markets are taking place.

