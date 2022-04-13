Africa: Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Satterfield's Travel to Ethiopia

12 April 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa David Satterfield and Deputy Special Envoy Payton Knopf will arrive in Ethiopia April 13 for meetings with Ethiopian government officials, representatives of humanitarian organizations, and diplomatic partners. Their visit continues U.S. efforts towards ceasing hostilities, unhindered humanitarian access, transparent investigations into human rights abuses and violations by all actors, and a negotiated resolution to the conflict in Ethiopia.

