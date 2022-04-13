Liberia: MCC Suspends City Police Director for Disorderly Conduct

Monrovia City Government has effective immediately, suspended the Director of the Monrovia City Police, Thomas Garwo, Jr. for disorderly conduct carried out earlier today.

A post on the social media page of the MCC said Director Garwo unilaterally took unto himself the authority to stall the movement of several peaceful citizens when he parked his vehicle behind theirs, switched off his phone and walked away unruly, hindering movement for several hours.

"These citizens had to make several phone calls and engagements to no avail as he was nowhere to be found after carrying out his action, on grounds he had disagreements with someone in that vicinity," the statement said.

The City government in their statement said, "We apologize to all who were affected and their activities halted by this disorderly action, and misuse of power by Director Garwo and we have also called for a speedy investigation into the actual cause for further actions!"

According to the city authority, under their watch at the Monrovia City Government, lawlessness will not be tolerated and everyone under our authority must take heed and act accordingly.

"Liberia remains a country of law and no one, not even me, is above the laws of our country. Everyone must be accorded due respect no matter who they are, stand for, or status; this is the Liberia we have always yearned for" the statement said.