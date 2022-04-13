Namibia Prepares to Issue Vaccination Certificates

THE health and social services ministry will soon operationalise the issuance of Covid-19 digital vaccination certificates.

According to the ministry's executive director Ben Nangombe, the remaining work would be completed in two weeks, or earlier.

This comes after the South African government indicated that vaccination cards will no longer be accepted and that travellers to South Africa are required to present digital Covid-19 vaccination certificates for entry.

Nangombe, in a statement on Tuesday, also said the ministry, in collaboration with the African Union and Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) with technical support from the PanaBios Consortium, has implemented the Trusted Travel System (TTS) to authenticate and verify travellers' Covid-19 test result certificates.

There is a module in the system, the Trusted Vaccines (TV), which is used to generate digital vaccination certificates for people who are fully vaccinated.

"The Trusted Vaccine module in the Trusted Travel System has been customised for Namibia. It is currently being refined to iron out glitches that were identified during the troubleshooting process before it is officially launched and operationalised," Nangombe noted.

He added that the ministry is also engaging South African authorities on possible interim measures to facilitate entry for travellers from Namibia into South Africa until the Namibian system is rolled out.

"In the meantime, those who wish to travel to South Africa are advised to obtain negative PCR Covid-19 test results, as required by South Africa," the executive director said.