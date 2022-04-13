Libya: Frenchman Corentin Martins Named New Coach of Libya

12 April 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The Libyan Football Federation has appointed Frenchman Corentin Martins as the new coach of their senior national team.

The 52-year-old, who is experienced in African football, agreed a one-year contract to coach the Mediterranean Knights.

He was appointed on Monday to replace Spanish trainer Javier Clemente.

Clemente, who was in his second spell with the Libyan national team, left the position by mutual consent over the weekend.

The departure of the Spanish coach paved the way for the appointment of Martins who was sacked as the coach of Mauritania seven months ago.

The new coach's main task is to qualify Libya to the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations tournament to be played in Cote d'Ivoire.

Martins returns to coaching in Africa seven months after he was sacked by Mauritania following his seven-year stint with the Mourabitounes.

The Frenchman was replaced by his compatriot Didier Gomes Da Rosa who himself was dismissed after the country's participation in the AFCON in Cameroon.

Martins will prepare the Libyan national side in their qualifiers for the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations with the draw scheduled to take place on April 19.

He will also be in charge of the home-based national team in their qualifiers for the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) reserved solely for home-based players.

Martins will have Moustapha Fall as his assistant having already worked with him in the same position when he led the Mourabitounes.

The Frenchman led Mauritania to qualify for their first appearance at the AFCON in 2019 before successfully taking them to the next edition of the tournament.

However he was sacked following the side's inability to qualify for the 2022 World Cup playoffs.

