Malawi: Romanian Marinica Replaces Meke Mwase As Substantive Malawi Coach

Malawi have sacked national team head coach Meke Mwase and replaced him with Romanian tactician Mario Marinica, the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has revealed.

Marinica had been technical director of the national team who reached the Round of 16 at the recent 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations before losing to Morocco.

Mwase guided the Flames to secure a place in the 2021 AFCON as head coach but was replaced with the Romanian for the final tournament.

It was Malawi's return to Africa's premier football tournament since their last participation in Angola in 2010 under Kinnah Phiri.

FAM decided to go for Marinica for the AFCON tournament following Mwase's poor run in 2022 World Cup qualifiers, losing five out of six matches.

The Flames impressed under the 57-year-old Romanian as they defeated Zimbabwe and held eventual champions Senegal to a scoreless draw during the group stages.

"We were pleased with the performances of the national team at the AFCON this year and resolved to give Mario Marinica a full mandate," a FAM official said following the decision.

Marinica is expected to lead Malawi to the next edition of the AFCON which will be staged in Cote d'Ivoire next year.

The Flames will know their opponents in the 2023 AFCON qualifications group stages on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 when the draw takes place in Johannesburg, South Africa.