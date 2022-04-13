Egypt Names Ehab Galal As New Coach After Carlos Queiroz Exit

Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has announced the appointment of former Ismaily defender Ehab Galal as the new head of the national team.

The 54-year-old was named by the EFA board on Tuesday to take charge of the Pharaohs and prepare the side for their upcoming international assignments.

Galal was appointed as the replacement for Portuguese tactician Carlos Queiroz who left the position on Sunday following a mutual termination of his contract.

The decision to release the experienced coach from his contract came after two successive big disappointments for the Egyptian national team.

The future of Queiroz was decided just two weeks after failing to secure a 2022 World Cup qualification, losing on penalties to Senegal in the play-off.

The playoff disappointment was just one month the Pharaohs lost to the same side in the final of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Portuguese manager was in charge of the Pharaohs for just seven months.

Queiroz was handed the Egypt national team job in September 2021 having replaced Hossam El Badry but the results in the two important matches sealed his fate.

Galal's primary target will be to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023 and try to win the ultimate at the tournament.

He was in charge of Pyramids FC who are having a decent campaign in the Egyptian Premier League this season as they are third on the league standings.

Galal took over the club in September last year and has won 16 of their 23 matches with four ending in draws, leaving them only two points behind leaders Al Ahly and Zamalek.

Pyramids are also in the quarter-finals of the 2021-22 CAF Confederation Cup under the tutelage of Galal who has previously coached Al Masry, ENPPI, Zamalek, Misr El Makassa amongst others.