Mauritius: Launch of Awareness Campaign On Youth Living With Disability

The first edition of an Awareness Campaign on youth living with disability and a mini-series on Youth's Ability were launched during a ceremony, today, by the Mauritius Film Development Corporation (MFDC) jointly with Braille in Paradise, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO). The launch event was held in the presence of the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, at the MFDC in Floreal. On that occasion, the Social Inclusion Hero Awards 2022 was presented to Mauritians and Rodriguans who have contributed to the development of the Republic of Mauritius and its citizens.

The Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS), Mrs Marie Alexandra Tania Diolle, the General Manager of the MFDC, Mr Sachin Jootun, the co-Founder of Braille in Paradise, Mr Vivek Urjoon, and other personalities were present during the event.

In his address, the President highlighted that is has been the philosophy of several governments and political leaders over the years to develop an inclusive society and bring unity in the country where all citizens would have their place and take ownership of the developments unfolding. The population of Mauritius constitutes the greatest wealth of the country and it is important for each Mauritian, including those with disabilities, to develop their potential, he indicated.

The President laid emphasis on the need for Government and all stakeholders to ensure that there is social justice for all and to offer adequate support to young people. He recalled that more than 3 000 children are benefiting from Government's support and that the authorities have introduced several measures for their welfare in terms of healthcare and social aid. Children with disabilities are citizens who have full rights and have to believe in their capabilities, stated Mr Roopun. He expressed satisfaction to the work being accomplished by Braille in Paradise and other NGOs in this field and reassured them of his unflinching support and encouragement.

For her part, the PPS Diolle reiterated Government's commitment in supporting all actions geared towards the promotion of inclusion in the society. Inclusion, she stated, is all about creating a dynamic synergy for a better society.

Mrs Diolle also spoke of the need to valorise the disabled and those who are marginalised as they have the ability to trigger innovation and creativity despite their difference. She also congratulated the NGO, Braille in Paradise, in proposing various outlets to allow the disabled to express their difference from what is considered as mainstream. She further lauded the efforts of other stakeholders in contributing positively in this endeavour.

As for Mr Jootun, he underlined that God has given immense courage and determination to young people with disabilities to lead their daily lives and they deserve to be acclaimed and should receive unanimous support.

The mini-series launched today focus on young people with disabilities and their hopes and dreams for the commemoration of the 54th anniversary of Independence of Mauritius.

The Awareness Campaign aims at offering an empowering platform whereby young people with disabilities will benefit from the MFDC's technical expertise to produce a documentary-fiction movie on disability. Registration is open till 22 April 2022.

Braille in Paradise, set up in 2013, has as objective to provide education through free Braille books to allow children have access to additional reading materials other than their traditional school textbooks. The NGO also offers training on various topics, finds job placement and helps with the administrative procedures to lessen the burden on the young disabled.