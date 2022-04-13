Mauritius: Swearing-in Ceremony of Chairperson of IPCC

12 April 2022
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The swearing-in ceremony of the Chairperson of the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC), Mrs Deviyanee Beesoondoyal, was held, yesterday, in presence of the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun at the State House, Le Réduit. Mrs Beesoondoyal has sworn-in for the second time as Chairperson of the IPCC.

In a statement, she pointed out that for the last four years, the work at the IPCC has been running smoothly. The IPCC, she added, is now functioning very well and that it will continue to carry out its operations in this manner.

The IPCC became operational as from 09 April 2018 and its main functions are to investigate into the cause of death of a person who died whilst the person was in police custody or as a result of police action; advise on ways in which any police misconduct may be addressed and eliminated; and promote better relations between the public and the Police.

It also investigates into complaints made against Police Officers in the discharge of their functions, other than complaints of acts of corruption or money laundering offences.

