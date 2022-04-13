Mauritius: Ambassador-Designate of the Republic of Mauritania Pays Courtesy Call On Minister Ganoo

press release

The Ambassador-Designate of the Republic of Mauritania to Mauritius, Mr Jarr Inalla, paid a courtesy call, today, on the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr. A. Ganoo, in Port Louis.

In a statement after the meeting, Mr Jarr Inalla highlighted that discussions with Minister Ganoo focused on several areas of cooperation namely fisheries, agriculture, and tourism. He added that the reinforcement of bilateral relations between the two countries was also on the agenda.

Furthermore, the Ambassador-Designate stated that both Minister Ganoo and himself reaffirmed their mutual support as regards the candidature of both countries at international level in various instances such as the United Nations.

Mr Jarr Inalla was Ambassador, Director of International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation from 2018 to 2020. He was First Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of Mauritania to the Office of the United Nations and International Organisation in Geneva, Switzerland from 2015 to 2016.

He also occupied the post of First Counsellor at the Mauritanian Embassy in Paris, France, and Tokyo, Japan, from 2013 to 2015 and 2006 to 2013 respectively.