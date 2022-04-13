Mauritius: Minister Ganoo and Ambassador-Designate of the Republic of Zimbabwe Discuss Areas of Cooperation

press release

The Ambassador-Designate of the Republic of Zimbabwe to Mauritius, Mr David Douglas Hamadziripi, paid a courtesy call, today, on the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr A. Ganoo, in Port Louis.

In a statement after the meeting, Mr Hamadziripi stated that he had an excellent meeting with Minister Ganoo during which the reinforcement of historical bilateral relations between the two countries as well as trade relations were highlighted.

He recalled that Mauritius and Zimbabwe share common membership in several regional and international organisations adding that they have agreed to support each other in these organisations.

Furthermore, the Ambassador-Designate expressed his deep appreciation for the solidarity and support of Mauritius towards Zimbabwe. He underlined that Mauritius has made generous donations to Zimbabwe when the country was severely hit by cyclone Idai in March 2019. He also recalled that Mauritius has donated COVID-19 vaccines to Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe, he further said, is supportive of Mauritius as regards its efforts to restore its sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago.

Presently, Mr David Douglas Hamadziripi is Non-Resident Ambassador-Designate of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the Republic of Mauritius and the Kingdom of Lesotho. He is also the Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa.

Previously, he was Director, Multilateral Affairs Directorate, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Zimbabwe. From 2004 to 2014, he was Ambassador to the Republic of France and Non-Resident Ambassador to Spain, Portugal, and the Vatican and from 2002 to 2004, he was Ambassador to the Republic of Mozambique and Non-Resident Ambassador to the Kingdom of Swaziland.

During his career, Mr Hamadziripi also occupied the posts of Counsellor to the United Nations and the European Union, and Assistant Secretary at the SADC Organ in Harare and the African and the Middle East Desk at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Harare. He joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Zimbabwe in April 1981.