South Africa: Mysafa Partner Sponsoring Kit to 200 Teams

This initiative aims to encourage adoption of MYSAFA and Inqaku's funeral insurance product that gives back to football. Clubs are rewarded an amount equal to 10% of the premium for policies purchased by their supporters. These rewards are made available to the club every month and can be used to buy additional kit, equipment and FIFA-accredited player registrations. Club-branded supporter goods that can be purchased and resold by clubs for a profit will be available soon.

United Brothers FC of Sunday's River LFA in SAFA Sarah Baartman/Cacadu Region were the first to receive their chosen blue-and-white pinstripe strip. The remaining sets of kit will go out as teams qualify in the coming weeks.

Qualifying for kit sponsorship is simple and achievable by any SAFA-affiliated club. All a they need is:

1 - A current team of 15 or more players registered with a FIFA ID in MYSAFA, and

2 - To refer five or more supporters who take Inqaku Funeral cover using their club's unique InqakuLife.com link

The first 200 clubs to qualify receive a full set of kit. Full details are available at https://mysafa.net/kit-giveaway

Clubs wishing to participate should contact Inqaku via Facebook or Instagram to get their unique InqakuLife.com link.

This initiative is the next big step in MYSAFA's mission to transform amateur clubs into sustainable businesses. Introducing new income to clubs can create thousands of jobs, unlock one of SA's largest distribution networks and harness the economies of scale of football to reduce prices of training equipment, balls, additional kit and supporter merchandise. SAFA also makes a profit share from sales via clubs. It's a winning initiative for all.

Because MYSAFA uses clubs instead of expensive direct advertising to promote Inqaku Funeral Insurance, it is competitively priced. A 40-year-old male for example can get R40,000 cover for R117 per month. Full pricing is available on InqakuLife.com.

Terms & conditions and claims process for Inqaku Funeral Insurance are available here: T&Cs and claims.

Inqaku FC (Pty) Ltd is an authorised financial services provider (FSP Number: 51044). Inqaku Funeral Insurance product is underwritten by Old Mutual Alternative Risk Transfer Limited (OMART), a licensed life insurer under the Insurance Act (IA). Clubs and teams are not authorised to give financial advice or to provide intermediary services.