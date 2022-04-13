Liberia Petroleum Refining Company Management Employees Over 300 Contractors

12 April 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Management of LPRC under the leadership of Hon. Marie Urey Coleman has with immediate effect, changed the employment status of 309 Contractors to full-time employees (Full Employment).

Those contractors employed have provided services for LPRC for period ranging from 4 to 20 years without medical and dental benefits for themselves and their children and dependents. The decision by LPRC to hire these contractors was based on their experience and competence to effectively transform the company.

Speaking to employees at the Product Storage Terminal (PST) in Monrovia, Hon. Coleman said that though the matter has been lingering for a while, her decision was in support of the Government of Liberia Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development which seeks to empower its citizens by providing employment opportunities as a way of improving their living standard. Speaking further, LPRC Managing Director urged employees to take their jobs seriously and be more proactive especially in regards to upholding their integrity.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X