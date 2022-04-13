Liberia Petroleum Refining Company Management Employees Over 300 Contractors

Monrovia — The Management of LPRC under the leadership of Hon. Marie Urey Coleman has with immediate effect, changed the employment status of 309 Contractors to full-time employees (Full Employment).

Those contractors employed have provided services for LPRC for period ranging from 4 to 20 years without medical and dental benefits for themselves and their children and dependents. The decision by LPRC to hire these contractors was based on their experience and competence to effectively transform the company.

Speaking to employees at the Product Storage Terminal (PST) in Monrovia, Hon. Coleman said that though the matter has been lingering for a while, her decision was in support of the Government of Liberia Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development which seeks to empower its citizens by providing employment opportunities as a way of improving their living standard. Speaking further, LPRC Managing Director urged employees to take their jobs seriously and be more proactive especially in regards to upholding their integrity.