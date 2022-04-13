Sudan: Mass Arrests Amid Revolution Anniversary Protests

Khartoum — The three-year anniversary processions commemorating the overthrow of the 30-year Omar Al Bashir dictatorship, were held in Khartoum and across other cities in Sudan's states, on Monday. Coup authorities launched a campaign of arrests across Khartoum North (Bahri) on Sunday, in anticipation of Monday's anniversary protests.

Local resistance committees told Radio Dabanga, security forces attacked a convoy of protestors in Bahri, arrested a number of demonstrators, and confiscated their belongings. In a statement, the Popular Resistance Committee said, one of the people arrested was Anas Abas Taha. The committee also condemned the "arbitrary and illegal arrests" that the coup forces were responsible for.

Despite claims from the Khartoum State Security Committee who assured protestors the bridges would remain open, authorities in Khartoum closed the Mak Nimr bridge, linking Khartoum and Khartoum North, as well as other roads in an effort to stop yesterday's demonstrations. Protestors met at various assembly points across Khartoum, Bahri, and Omdurman, in demand of full civilian rule and the overthrow of the coup. The Khartoum State Security Committee called for the demonstrators to "commit to peaceful action, and not allow saboteurs". The committee also stressed that, "protestors stay away from hospitals and educational institutions".

Across Sudan's states, protestors organised demonstrations in various cities such as, Kassala, Wad Madani, Port Sudan, Ed Damazin, Zalingei, and El Gedaref, in support of the anniversary protests.