Sudan: Mass Arrests Amid Revolution Anniversary Protests

12 April 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The three-year anniversary processions commemorating the overthrow of the 30-year Omar Al Bashir dictatorship, were held in Khartoum and across other cities in Sudan's states, on Monday. Coup authorities launched a campaign of arrests across Khartoum North (Bahri) on Sunday, in anticipation of Monday's anniversary protests.

Local resistance committees told Radio Dabanga, security forces attacked a convoy of protestors in Bahri, arrested a number of demonstrators, and confiscated their belongings. In a statement, the Popular Resistance Committee said, one of the people arrested was Anas Abas Taha. The committee also condemned the "arbitrary and illegal arrests" that the coup forces were responsible for.

Despite claims from the Khartoum State Security Committee who assured protestors the bridges would remain open, authorities in Khartoum closed the Mak Nimr bridge, linking Khartoum and Khartoum North, as well as other roads in an effort to stop yesterday's demonstrations. Protestors met at various assembly points across Khartoum, Bahri, and Omdurman, in demand of full civilian rule and the overthrow of the coup. The Khartoum State Security Committee called for the demonstrators to "commit to peaceful action, and not allow saboteurs". The committee also stressed that, "protestors stay away from hospitals and educational institutions".

Across Sudan's states, protestors organised demonstrations in various cities such as, Kassala, Wad Madani, Port Sudan, Ed Damazin, Zalingei, and El Gedaref, in support of the anniversary protests.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X