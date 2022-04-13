Gambia: PSV Wellingara Surrender Triumph to Water Side in 2nd Tier

PSV Wellingara last Tuesday surrendered victory to Water Side FC in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League campaign.

The Wellingara based-club lost to Water Side FC 2-0 in their week-16 match played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field.

The win earned Water Side FC 14th place on the country's Second Tier table with 16 points.

PSV Wellingara dropped to 6th place on the Second Division League table with 26 points.

The Wellingara based-club will contend to win their next league fixture to bounce back in the country's Second Tier after losing to Water Side FC.