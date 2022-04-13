Gambia: CEPRAS Survey Rates Govt Performance On Youth Development 'Poor'

Center for Policy, Research and Strategic Studies (CEPRAS) recent survey has revealed that the overall performance of government on youth development is poor according to majority of their respondents.

This survey comes after the just ended parliamentary election where the centre sample the opinion of people in diverse areas.

The survey finding among others, further revealed that an assessment of government performance on youth development was sought for since the re- election of the president.

And the perception of the respondents on this indicator is generally low accounting for 36% consisting of 3 percent claimed excellent, while 33% responded ' good'.

On the other hand, 52% declared it poor with 10% rating it 'very poor', while 42% rate it as poor. Only 11% said they have no idea or do not know.

The opinion survey assessed government's performance on youth development across the LGAs. During the survey, Upper River and Central River Regions registered the highest above 40 percent as good, followed by West Coast Region and Banjul City Council accounting for nearly 40%.

Lower River Region recorded the lowest percentage about twenty followed by North Bank Region and Kanifing Municipality above 20% and below 40% as good, respectively.

This indicator is analysed by age-group using multiple bar chart. Generally, the findings further revealed that the age-group 45 to 54 cohort considers youth development as good followed by 55 and above, 35 to 44, 25 to 34 and 18 to 24 age groups respectively.

These age-groups, according to the survey, expressed very low percentage for excellent with lowest for 25 to 34 age cohort less than 3 percent.

CepRass is a Centre for Research, Consulting, and Professional Training whose corporate objective is to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of people and organizations through optimal utilization of their human and material resource capacities.