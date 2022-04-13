Gambia: 'Sixth Legislature Should Attend to Election Act, Draft Constitution, Others'

The executive director of Gambia Participate Election Observation Mission has challenged that the sixth legislature to attend to the urgent needs of citizens which include the Election Act, the Anti-Corruption Bill, and the Draft Constitution.

Marr Nyang made these statements after presenting their report on the just ended electoral observation at Metzy Residence on Sunday 10th April 2022.

"Now that they have the opportunity to satisfy the needs and aspirations of their people, these factors should be at the top of their agenda"

Nyang further urged the NA to build a fruitful relationship with the CSOs so they can see eye-to-eye and have a frank conversation on government policies instead of pointing fingers.

"Moreover, citizens should be lenient with the new parliamentarians as there are numbers of new members who would take time to understand the ways of the house."

He urged his fellow CSOs to give a pro-bono technical support to the sixth legislature and equip them to prevent excuses of being inexperienced.