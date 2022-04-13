Gambia: Modou Barrow Scores 1st K-League Goal for Jeonbuk

Scorpion's winger, Modou Barrow has scored his first Korean League goal during his Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 4-0 win over Seongnam FC in their week-nine fixture played at the Tancheon Sports Complex on Saturday.

The 29-year-old scored his side's second goal in the 63rd minute after Henrique da Silva Sousa's opener in the 12th minute.

Stanizlav Iljutcenko extended Jeonbuk's lead with his two goals in the 90+1 and 90+3 minutes respectively.

Gambian international, Barrow, now scored his first league goal for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors after three games.

This victory moved Modou Barrow and his side Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors to 4th position with 14 points, while Seongnam FC occupy rock-bottom (12th) position with 5 points after nine games.

The former Swansea, Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United player moved to the Korean side Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors after leaving Reading FC on 20th July 2022.