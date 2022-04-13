Gambia: Modou Barrow Scores 1st K-League Goal for Jeonbuk

12 April 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Scorpion's winger, Modou Barrow has scored his first Korean League goal during his Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 4-0 win over Seongnam FC in their week-nine fixture played at the Tancheon Sports Complex on Saturday.

The 29-year-old scored his side's second goal in the 63rd minute after Henrique da Silva Sousa's opener in the 12th minute.

Stanizlav Iljutcenko extended Jeonbuk's lead with his two goals in the 90+1 and 90+3 minutes respectively.

Gambian international, Barrow, now scored his first league goal for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors after three games.

This victory moved Modou Barrow and his side Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors to 4th position with 14 points, while Seongnam FC occupy rock-bottom (12th) position with 5 points after nine games.

The former Swansea, Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United player moved to the Korean side Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors after leaving Reading FC on 20th July 2022.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X