Gambia: Nedi Entrepreneurship Training for Migrant Returnees Winds Up

The National Enterprise Development Initiative (NEDI) entrepreneurship training for migrant returnees ended recently at the National Enterprise Development Initiative (NEDI) Secretariat in Kanifing.

The training seeks to enable returnees build their capacity in entrepreneurship and enterprise development.

It will also help to create employment opportunities and re-establish themselves in society and as well empower them to participate in the socio-economic development of The Gambia.

The training will equally motivate them to harness their diverse creativity into enterprise creation.

Our Permanent Secretary, Saikou K. Sanyang said his ministry is aware of the unemployment challenges face by the youth in the country, but quick to add that it is a global problem.

"The government of the Gambia and development agencies are concerned with youth employment creation and reduction of irregular migration in The Gambia," he said.

In addressing it, he added that this was what prompted government to come with development strategies in mitigating unemployment by ensuring that the youth who are faced with challenges of unemployment and irregular migration are provided with training and capacity building on livelihood skills, and entrepreneurship management to enable them start and manage their businesses.

He assured the youth of his ministry's continuous support in complementing the efforts of NEDI to stay relevant, sustainable and serve the purpose of youth enterprise and entrepreneurship development.

Abass Bah, General Manager at NEDI, said: "The programs we have will help to support in no small measure the success of the returnees by reintegrating them into Gambian society.

General Manager Bah said during the training the facilitators invite key partners to present and discuss on how they can access opportunities and transform their new skills into enterprises through their support.

Bala Musa Konateh, Project Assistant IOM said the joint initiatives aims to contribute to the strengthening of migration governance and the sustainable reintegration of returning migrants in the Gambia.

He stated that IOM the Gambia signed agreement with NEDI to support the Gambia to improve the reintegration of returning migrants and to strengthen national structures and capabilities in terms of management.

He urged the beneficiary to demonstrate commitment and take the training seriously.

Also speaking at the session was Pa Malick Ceesay, Deputy Executive Director of the National Youth Council, remarks that the NYC with other institution under MoYS is always committed to supporting young people especially those interested in starting and running their own business enterprises by providing coaching, mentoring and capacity building.