Gambia to Know Contenders for 2023 AFCON Qualifiers On April 19

12 April 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia senior national team is set to know their opponents for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on 19 April 2023.

The balloting for the continent's bi-annual biggest football showpiece qualifiers will be held in Ivory Coast at 5.30 pm on 19 April 2022.

The Gambia will be hoping to avoid heavy-weights such as Cameroon, Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia in the balloting for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Scorpions made their debut in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations hosted in Cameroon, after finishing top-spot in Group D of the previous qualifiers with 10 points in six group matches.

The Gambia were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the continent's bi-annual biggest football fiesta after slipping to host nation Cameroon 2-0.

The Scorpions of The Gambia progressed into the group stage qualifiers after eliminating Chad in the preliminaries of the 2023 Afcon qualifiers to Ivory Coast with a 3-2 aggregate.

