Gambia: PURA Bids Farewell to BAC Interns

The Gambia Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) has recently presented certificates to staffs of the Brikama Area Council (BAC), who completed a one-month internship with the regulatory body.

The regulatory interns, Fatoumatta Jallow and Maimuna Njie underwent an internship at the Authority's Consumer Affairs Directorate on rigorous knowledge and experience sharing that equipped them with the requisite skills to be able to professionally handle complaints from the public.

The interns acquired new skills ranging from complaint handling tactics, procedures, and overall customer care service with a high focus on professionalism.

In bidding them farewell, Jamilatou Saidy-Faye, deputy Director of Consumer Affairs at PURA, hailed the interns for their determination, tenacity and courage to learn during their internship with the Authority.

She encouraged them to be steadfast and continually replicate the positive values manifested during their stay at the regulator.

Solo Sima, the Director of Consumer Affairs assured the interns of the authority's open-door policy and guidance in reaping the purposes of the partnership.

Lamin Singhateh, Public Relations Officer, who represented the CEO of BAC, expressed gratitude to PURA for the internship opportunity.

"The valuable knowledge gained will be utilised meaningfully to benefit the Council to effectively manage its established toll-free number (1220) and become more public-oriented in resolving complaints."