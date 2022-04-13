Tanzania: Six Dead, 19 Injured As Commuter Carrying Mourners Overturns

12 April 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Six people, including a three-year-old baby, killed and 19 others injured after a commuter veered off the road at Kwamdulu in Korogwe, Tanga region before overturned on Tuesday morning.

Tanga Police Commander Safia Jongo has confirmed the incident saying the vehicle involved in the incident is a minibus with a registration number T833 DMH.

Tanga Police boss added that out of six bodies (three women and three male), five have been recognized by their close relatives.

RPC said Survivors were still receiving treatment at Korogwe District's Magunga Hospital and bodies of the deceased have also been preserved at the same facility.

After police inspections, she added, it was discovered that the vehicle was hired by the mourners and was heading to Kilimanjaro Region.

Meanwhile, Korogwe District Hospital Medical Hospital said of the 19 injured people admitted at the facility, two are in critical condition and will be rushed to Bombo Referral Hospital in Tanga.

