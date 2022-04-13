Nigeria: Niger Delta Group Cautions Sen Akinyelure, National Assembly for Misleading Report of Unpaid Contracts

Movement for Sustainable Development of the Niger Delta, MSDND, a Niger Delta peace advocacy group, has cautioned the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions over the claims of unpaid contractual debts for executed jobs before the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

It also accused the Senator Ayo Akinyelure (Ondo Central) and members of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, who alleged that there were a plethora of petitions against the NDDC for refusing to pay contractors who executed projects for the commission.

Recall that the Senate Committee had threatened to issue a warrant of arrest against the Sole Administrator of the NDDC, Mr. Effiong Akwa for snubbing the Senate Committee's invitation.

But MSDND, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Chief Ayibatekena Olodin said that the claims and threat of arrest of the NDDC's Sole Administrator was treacherous and alleged fault finding expedition targeted at stampeding the commission.

The group pointed out that the NDDC has not received the multibillion naira funds from oil sales and ecological funds owed to the commission, but has only been receiving funds to cover its recurrent expenditures.

It said instead of NASS members to use their influence in prevailing on the Federal Government and multinational oil and gas companies to release trillions of naira owed to the NDDC, so as to settle the numerous unpaid contractual debts, they were working to distract the Akwa management team from paying recurrent expenditures and to offset smaller payments to contractors.

The group warned that should the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions decide to continue in their alleged fault finding of the NDDC, "We will not hesitate to use the legal system against them, and mobilize the people across the Niger Delta region, particularly the people of their constituents against them in protest against their continued intimidations, and where possible, make public all their associates records of unexecuted contracts allocated to them in the past and not executed."

Vanguard News Nigeria