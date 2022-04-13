Nigeria: Govt, World Bank-Assisted Solar System Installation for 5m Households Begin in Abia

The World Bank in collaboration with the Federal Government through the Niger Delta Power Holding Company, NDPHC, has commenced the installation of solar systems in 5000 households in Abia.

The initiative was introduced to provide 24-hour uninterrupted solar power to 5 million households in Nigeria off the national grid, according to NDPHC representative, Mr Chinonso Ugwueke, an Engineer who led the team for the installation to Abia.

He said that the lawmaker representing Aba South State constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Obinna Ichita, who attracted the project to Abia had already paid for 3000 solar systems that would be installed in people's homes within his constituency free of charge.

Addressing traditional rulers in Aba South, Mr Ibrahim Usman, the Regional Manager of A-Solar Systems, the firm in charge of the installations, said that the initiative was in furtherance of goal seven of the Sustainable Development Goal, SDG.

He said that the target was to provide affordable and accessible electricity off the national grid for rural and semi-urban communities.

Usman said that apart from providing subsidized uninterrupted solar power to the people, 1000 youths from the constituency would be engaged in the installation and maintenance after free training by the firm.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Ichita said that renewable energy had the potential to meet the energy needs of rural communities, especially at a time the national grid had almost collapsed.

He said it would provide opportunity for "unserved and underserved" communities in his constituency to overcome their power challenge through solar energy.

Ichita said that renewable energy had the capacity to provide a constant power supply for households and businesses which would, in turn, boost socio-economic development in rural areas.

" When I discovered the opportunity through my contacts, I felt I should not waste time in bringing it down to my constituents considering the economic importance of Aba.

" The intention is to provide a 24-hour steady supply of power off and national grid using solar technology that is not only efficient but environmentally friendly.

" Besides constant power supply, 1000 youths will be taken off the street and employed along the solar technology value chain."

The lawmaker explained that the World Bank in conjunction with the Central Bank, Rural Electrification Agency and other stakeholders were behind the project.

Hon. Ichita added that the constant power outages and collapse of the national grid underscored the necessity of the project.

The opposition lawmaker urged the State Government to key into the project and extend it to other parts of the state.

In a remark, the Chairman of Aba South Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM, Eze Ibe Enyeazu, expressed delight over the project, which he said was a huge relief to the power challenges of the people.

Assuring that communities in the council would give maximum support for the success of the project, the monarch commended the lawmaker for the gesture which he said would end the power challenge of many households in rural communities.