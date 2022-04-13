Sierra Leone: Journalism Fraternity Mourns Jonathan Leigh

The Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) and other organizations in the Journalism fraternity in Sierra Leone, are currently mourning the demise of one their colleagues, Ambassador Jonathan Arthur Derrick Leigh, who passed away on Saturday, 9th April.

The proprietor of the Independent Observer Newspaper was in 2018 appointed Sierra Leone's Deputy Ambassador to Germany, where he served until he was recalled in 2021.

The late media guru played significant role in fighting for the freedom of the journalism profession in the country and many journalists, government officials and private individuals described him as a fighter and somebody that was very resilient.

The founder and proprietor of Concord Times Communications, Dr. Kingsley Lington Ighobor recalled that the late man was very helpful to him when he started journalism in Sierra Leone.

"When Tony and I started out as precocious young journalists and newspaper owners and very few gave us any chance of success, Ambassador Jonathan Leigh was there. He was integral to our adventure: he was a backbone, helping us navigate turbulent waters, enriching us with ideas, and challenging us not to give up. And he became family. My dear brother, you're in my heart forever," he posted on his Facebook page.

During Parliamentary interview session for the approval of the late man as Deputy Ambassador to Germany, Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Segepor Solomon Thomas, described Jonathan Leigh as a fighter and somebody that was very resilient and ready to pursue his ambition.

The late man Jonathan Arthur Derrick Leigh last Friday April 1, 2022 posted on his Facebook, that he has been discharged from the Choithram Hospital and thanking all those that visited and called him when he was admitted.

"To God be the glory. I have just been discharged from Choithram Hospital. Thanks to the management and staff and those who visited and called," he posted.