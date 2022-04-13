Sierra Leone: RCBank Cleans up Lumley, Juba Communities

Management and staff of Rokel Commercial Bank have over the weekend completed a cleaning exercise at Lumley, Juba and Levuma Beach environs.

The team led by the Management Director, Dr Walton Ekundayoh Gilpin cleared drainages, waterways, sidewalks and pavements - leaving a onlookers visibily impressed at such display of care and responsibility from staff of Sierra Leone's most forward looking financial institution.

The exercise, according to MD Gilpin is in part adherence to the bank's corporate social responsibility which the bank continues to demonstrate through a plethora of interventions. "At RCBank, we believe we owe the communities in which we operate a responsibility to make life better. We are in this to help promote a safe and healthy environment for our customers, ourselves and other citizens... "

Gilpin said this wasn't the first time the bank was undertaking such a massive cleaning exercise in Freetown and recalled how the bank was able to get rid of garbage in the vicinity of the Princess Christian Martenity Hospital (Cottage) at Fourah Bay, Eastern Freetown.

Bridget Kaindaneh, a resident of Juba was rather less restrained when she averred; "I have been following the activities of this bank for sometimes now and I have come to the conclusion that it is indeed a responsible bank that every Sierra Leonean should patronize... .may God bless the management and staff for helping us get rid of those mosquitoe breeding grounds .."

The Rokel Commercial Bank already has a very visible presence at Juba. A new branch opened last year is providing a wide range of financial services for residents of Lumley and Juba.