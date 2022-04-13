Namibia: Wanderers 2 Wrap Up First Division Cup

WANDERERS 2 breezed past CCD 2, winning by nine wickets, to clinch the 2021/2022 First Division 40-over Cup over the weekend.

Wanderers 2 won the toss and decided to bowl, restricting CCD 2 to 98 runs for 10 wickets off 31,2 overs.

Norbert Manyande was the top batsman for CCD 2, scoring 24 runs, including one four and two sixes.

CCD 2 seemed to struggle with their batting, recording no other sixes during the innings, while their captain Quincy Beukes admitted that the team's batting essentially lost them the game.

"I think it went wrong with the batting, I think we lost too many wickets too quickly without anyone building a partnership. I also think we gave away too many soft dismissals," he said.

Beukes, who was dismissed for a duck, expressed his disappointment at not winning the final after what he says was a relatively good season.

"It was pretty gutting losing the way we did, because we worked pretty hard to get to where we are. We managed to reach the final but then we folded too easily with the way we batted. I also want to say congratulations to Wanderers because they deserved it and they outplayed us," Beukes added.

Wanderers 2 captain Gerhard Lotter echoed Beukes' thoughts, saying that his team's bowling catapulted them into the right mood for the game.

"We got off to a good start as we won the toss and elected to bowl, and I must say, our bowlers were quite clinical. Everyone bowled pretty well and we had a good time on the field," Lotter said.

Wanderers 2 performed well from the onset with good bowling which saw Tommie van der Merwe grabbing two wickets, while Herschelle van Schalkwyk took four wickets.

Wanderers then comfortably reached the target for the loss of only one wicket after a fine innings by Louis van der Westhuizen, who scored 66 runs, including four fours and six sixes to win the man of the match award.

Lotter added that their victory was a good way to close off a 'special season.'

"It's a great feeling to win the 40-over league. It was a good season for us, we had a few ups and downs in the T20 series as well as the 40-over series, but it was very special to cross the line in style," he said.

Beukes, meanwhile, said that his team had improved since last season and are looking forward to a better season.

"The season was a pretty good one. We reached the finals of the T10s, the semi-finals of the T20s and finals of the 40-overs. It was a bit gutting to not win any silverware, but I think from where we were last season to where we are now is pretty good," he said.

"Next season we will have the competitive edge to try and win trophies," Beukes added.