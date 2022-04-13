Tanzania: Ministry Officials Equipped With Skills to Manage Projects

OFFICIALS with the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade have been equipped with skills to prepare, manage, monitor and evaluate various development projects so as to improve their ability to identify critical resources in project planning to bring inclusive development to the nation.

Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, Deputy Permanent Secretary Mr Ally Gugu urged the ministry's officials to use the five days training as it will guide them in their daily activities in bringing national development.

"Our aspiration is to use a profession whose goals are to increase employment for youth, grow the economy, gain business opportunities locally and abroad and be able to write projects that donors can provide us with development funds," said Mr Gugu.

He said the implementation of the training was one of the implementations of the Enhance Integrated Framework (EIF) Tier 2 Project activities that were being implemented in various economic sectors in Tanzania.

He said one of the specific objectives of the EIF Tier 2 Project is to build the capacity of the officials of the relevant Ministries and Institutions to prepare and manage development projects effectively, especially projects targeting the Investment, Industry and Trade.

Other objectives are to develop projects and strengthen the competitiveness of small and medium enterprises in local, regional and international markets and to develop projects to strengthen the implementation of regional and international business development especially in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Further he said the success in the preparation and implementation of sectoral development projects will stimulate all economic activities related to those sectors due to the presence of projects especially in the Investment, Industry and Trade sector which will lead the country to achieve the Industry National Development Vision 2025.

Presence of good national projects depends on the skills, leadership and expertise in preparing, managing and evaluating the various projects that will be implemented, especially those in the EIF programme in your workplace, Mr Gugu told participants.

"We among 165 AfCFTA member states, the South African Development Community (SADC) members and also East African Community (EAC) members ... where in those communities we do a business which we should meet the criteria for access markets.

On her part the EIF TIER II Ag Coordinator from the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade Ms Natasha Ngowi said in recent years the projects have been a key tool for obtaining grants, loans and grants from development partners at regional levels, bilaterally and International aid Agencies.

"The importance of this training is to build the capacity of officers to develop projects that effectively interpret national development plans at every step in order to bring all about economic transformation and to encourage the efficient use of resources in industrial, commercial and investment production to achieve strategic and national goals.

She said her expectation after the training is that all participating officers would be able to prepare productive development projects that will implement the plans of the investment, manufacturing and trade sectors in the country.