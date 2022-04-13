Tanzania: Majaliwa Urges Banks to Lower Service Fees

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has urged financial institutions to innovate strategies that would enable many Tanzanians access financial services at low charges in order to increase their income and reduce poverty.

The Premier said the financial in stitutions must support the government by coming up with strategies that would encourage the use of technology in boosting the economy as well as simple solutions for ordinary consumers.

Mr Majaliwa made the statement in Dodoma on Monday during the launching of a financial service called 'Teleza Kidijitali' offered by the NMB Bank.

This is the first ever exclusive banking sector e-money consumer lending service.

The Premier was impressed by the instant MshikoFasta virtual lending solution through which the NMB Bank extends loans directly to digital borrowers without involving a third party.

The Prime Minister said the online service would remove a major road- block that had for many years alienated many people from readily accessing bank credits.

Premier Majaliwa noted that the government appreciates the lender's committed investments to advance digital financial services for all and recognises its innovations to make them affordable for the majority of Tanzanians.

"I am very impressed with this MshikoFasta digital lending solution, which is going to facilitate quick access to credit to all citizens especially those who could not get banks financing like women food vendors, petty traders and boda boda riders," Mr Majaliwa said before officially inaugurating the NMB Teleza Kidijitali market awareness campaign to promote digital financial inclusion in the country.

Apart from the speedier lending MshikoFasta solution that will enable NMB to supply more loans, the bank used the inauguration of the 10-month promotional drive to simultaneously debut two other revolutionary digital solutions, namely NMB Pesa Wakala and Lipa Mkononi.

Premier Majaliwa said the three solutions will not only make universal financial services possible but also play a pivotal role in the government's efforts to create a national digital economy through inclusive finance.

He said the unsecured digital loans platform caters for financially-strapped customers and can equally serve non- banked citizens, who central bank Governor Prof Florens Luoga said cur- rently stand at 60 per cent.

The PM said the most interesting aspect of NMB Pesa Wakala is to sup- port efforts of the government to address the challenge of mostly youth unemployment, which is a global phe- nomenon.

The service allows any mo- bile phone owner to become an NMB wakala provided one has a business licence and possesses a national ID card.

Speaking earlier, the lender's Chief Executive Officer, Ms Ruth Zaipuna, said the upgrade and an extension service to the current existing NMB Wakala offering will be leveraged on to broaden its agency banking base from the current 11,000 agents to over 100,000 in the next five years.

Lipa Mkononi' NMB mastercard QR is a scan to pay service for merchants that will enable customers to pay for goods and services at any point of sale by scanning a QR code.

Commenting on the MshikoFasta digital lending service, Ms Zaipuna said the overdraft loans are applied for, approved, disbursed and repaid through both smartphones and feature mobile phones.

"This solution is designed to guar- antee customers gain quick and seam- less access to digital loans... NMB MshikoFasta provides real time access to either cash or allow bills payments when a customer has insufficient balance," she pointed out.