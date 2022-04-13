Tanzania: Sbl Expands Agricultural Opportunities for College Students

SERENGETI Breweries Limited (SBL) has pledged to complement government efforts to nurture more agriculture experts through its scholarship programme aimed at boosting productivity of agricultural sector and its contribution to economic growth.

The SBL Moshi Plant Manager, Alice Kilembe made the remarks here yesterday at an event to award certificates of recognition to recipients of the scholarship programme at the Kilacha Agriculture Training Institute.

"SBL has been for long bolstering the agriculture sector by working with hundreds of farmers who supply us with beer-making cereals like maize, sorghum, and barley," she said stressing that the brewer's programme is designed to prepare students to become successful agribusiness farmers and suppliers of raw materials to the plant in the long run.

She said the programme supports bright students from low-income families to pursue agri-related diploma courses in local colleges.

She said SBL Kilimo Viwanda Scholarship programme will continue to benefit younger generation that has sponsored over 200 students since its inception in 2019.

"Over the past three years, our agricultural programme has also provided technical and financial assistance that has positively impacted the lives of 400 farmers and their communities, sourcing up to 18,000 tonnes annually, boosting farmers' incomes and contributing to national economic growth through consistent tax remittance," she said.

According to SBL, the programme is parallel to their promise of preparing college students for self-employment in the field of agriculture after they graduate from their diploma courses and one of their society 2030 spirit of progress pillars, with the goal of providing equal access to skills and resources in order to build inclusive communities that work for all.

Kilacha Agriculture Training Institute Principal, Benito Mwenda hailed SBL's efforts to educate students about the world of commercial agriculture.