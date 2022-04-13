Ghana: MSK Žilina Africa for Ramadan Tournament

12 April 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

A 20-man contingent of Greater Accra second division side, MŠK Žilina Africa FC have arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the 2022 Al Nasr Club Youth Ramadan Football tournament.

The contingent led by club president, Ishmael Lamptey, was made up of 16 players and four officials.

The Ramadan tournament is an annual event held in the UAE with the aim of unearthing football talents and also serve as a platform for scouts around the world to identify talents for clubs in Europe, Asia and other continents while commemorating the Muslim Holy Month of Ramadan.

Ahead of departure, Mr. Lamptey said management believes in giving the players international exposure and experience.

"As a club, we have realised that most of these players fail at trials because they lack experience exposure. We have decided to take advantage of such youth tournaments to serve as platforms to give the young players that experience."

Mr. Lamptey said some Ghanaian players who are scouted to Europe and elsewhere for trials, panic and fail to perform at the trials, robbing them of the chance to play at a high level.

He hoped that a number of his players would catch the eyes of the top scouts who are in Abu Dhabi for the tournament.

MŠK Žilina Africa will also tour some youth facilities and engage is a series of friendly games before departing for Ghana on April 23.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X