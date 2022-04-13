Ghana: MSK Žilina Africa for Ramadan Tournament

A 20-man contingent of Greater Accra second division side, MŠK Žilina Africa FC have arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the 2022 Al Nasr Club Youth Ramadan Football tournament.

The contingent led by club president, Ishmael Lamptey, was made up of 16 players and four officials.

The Ramadan tournament is an annual event held in the UAE with the aim of unearthing football talents and also serve as a platform for scouts around the world to identify talents for clubs in Europe, Asia and other continents while commemorating the Muslim Holy Month of Ramadan.

Ahead of departure, Mr. Lamptey said management believes in giving the players international exposure and experience.

"As a club, we have realised that most of these players fail at trials because they lack experience exposure. We have decided to take advantage of such youth tournaments to serve as platforms to give the young players that experience."

Mr. Lamptey said some Ghanaian players who are scouted to Europe and elsewhere for trials, panic and fail to perform at the trials, robbing them of the chance to play at a high level.

He hoped that a number of his players would catch the eyes of the top scouts who are in Abu Dhabi for the tournament.

MŠK Žilina Africa will also tour some youth facilities and engage is a series of friendly games before departing for Ghana on April 23.