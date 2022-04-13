Ghana: Guests Thrilled By Gutsy Semifinal Matches At ALTC

Feisty contests characterized the semi-final round of games of the Accra City Open doubles competition hosted at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club over the weekend at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club (ALTC).

With a slot at the finals in full sight, both age categories and professional games produced eye-catching performances that saw the most resilient of players advancing.

Such was the case in the Men 30-39 age category where Ismaila Lamptey and Bernard Nii Bortey beat Frank Quartey Simpson and Richmond Kotey 7-5 4-6 10-6. In the same event, George Heckson and Nana K Sam- Awortwi proved strong for Daniel KafuiAbiti and Dean Bansah with a 6-0 6-1 victory.

The pair of Alfred Okang and Yaw Akotuah accounted for Derick Aryee and Robert Botchway 7-6(10) 6-1. In that same event, David Carreras and Laurent Piat claimed a 6-4 7-5 win over Albert Dzah and Oheneba Amoako.

In the Men's semi-pro game, Thomas Amoako Boafo and Robert Kpodo proved too strong for Isaac Dapaah and Benjamin Nii Noi Ababio, securing a 6-4 6-7(5) 10-4 win. The other game in the same event ended 6-2 6-2 in favour of Andrews Adu-Appiah and Clement Alisi over Thomas Ohene-Effah and Joe Wala.

In the ladies division, Eugenia Asigri and Afia Oforiwaa had a walk over in their clash against NaaShikaAdu and IngeUriot in the women U-39 division. In the same division, Nana K Sam-Awortwi and Faustina Tagoe were also allowed a walk over George Heckson and Linda Osaka Jones whilst Precious Nunana and Kate Coleman earned a big win over Nana Yaa Frimpong and Claudia with a 6-0 6-2.

In the pairing for the finals, Alfred Okang and Yaw Akotuah will meet David Carreras and Laurent Piat in the 40-49 age category. Ismaila Lamptey and Bernard Nii Bortey will battle with Nana K Sam-Awortwi and George Heckson in the 30-39 age category. In the semi-pro division, Thomas Amoako Boafo and Robert Kpodo will rub shoulders with Clement Alisi and Andrews Adu-Appiah.

Godwin Ayindua and Michael Amoako Atta will contest George Mills and Philip Mensah in the

Mixed doubles finals.

The rest are Nana Dadson and Charles Sagoe playing Isaac Kisseh Ebo Mends in the Men 70plus finals whilst Mike Hukpati and Charles Quaye face Kobby Brew and Joe Paddymo in the Men's 60-69.

In the mixed doubles finals, Nana K Sam-Awortwi and Faustina Tagoe will clash with Reto Dennis Wicki and Precious Nunana.

The ladies final will be a keen contest between Eugenia Asigri and Afia Oforiwaa and opponents, Precious Nunana and Kate Coleman.