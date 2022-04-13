Ghana: Asante Kotoko, Happy Man Strike Deal

12 April 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Asante Kotoko have struck a partnership deal with beverage company, Happy Man for one and a halfyears.

Happy Man, producers of the fast-growing Plus 1 Cola, Plus 1 Apple, Plus 1 Mango, Plus 1 Tamarind and Plus 1 Energy, has thus become the official beverage partner of the Porcupine Warriors.

Happy Man takes over from Next Level on a deal signed on Friday expected to mutually benefit the two parties.

Founder of the Charger Limited, Dr Emmanuel Borketey Bortey said after signing "We are delighted to reach this agreement and join this vibrant family. We strongly believe our products are refreshing.

He described Kotoko as a leading side in the country that needs such support from the corporate sector to become the force it used to be on the continent of Africa.

In his view, Kotoko has the ingredients to become a powerhouse and match the likes of Ahly and others because they have quality as far as players are concerned.

"At the moment, Kotoko boast of the best squad and supported by a strong technical team led by Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum. With support from all partners, Kotoko can become great again."

Kotoko's CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah expressed appreciation to the donors for the gesture.

He indicated that the club was working hard to win the league and return to participate in Africa Club championship to bring club honours to Ghana.

Happy Man joins the numerous sponsors of Kotoko which includes Zeepay, Betika, NLA, Goil, Hisense, Access Bank, Star Assurance, Starlife, Errea and others.

