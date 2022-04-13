Ghana: Annor Walker - Stop Abusing Players - Support Them

Head Coach of Accra Great Olympics, Daniel Annor Walker, has expressed worry about the attitude of the club's fans in difficult moments for the team.

"I don't understand why our fans would turn against their own players and verbally abuse the players when they need the same players to be at their best to score; that is not right."

Great Olympics came back from a Kwame Adom Frimpong goal to beat visiting Aduana Stars 2-1 with goals from Murad Iddrisu and Maxwell Abbey Quaye on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

But a section of the home fans were heard casting invectives at the players when the going appeared tough.

Speaking at the post-match conference, Coach Annor Walker said fans are supposed to rally behind the team in difficult moment but not abandon them when things do not go well.

"I felt sad at the behaviour of the fans taunted the players and myself. When we travel, we see fans of our opponents support their team throughout a game. That serves as a booster for their teams."

"I want to urge the fans to stop this practice. The role of the fans is to support the team whether good or bad. Their actions can demoralize the team. This must stop."

The veteran coach was also excited about the feat which marked the return of the club's top scorer, Maxwell Abbey Quaye, to the scorers' sheet.

Abbey Quaye scored the all-important match winner from the spot in the dyeing embers of the game to move into the top four zone.

He, however, described it as a difficult encounter as the visitors took the lead and appeared stronger at certain parts of the games.

"We played well against Aduana here (Accra) last season. We took a 2-0 lead which they equalized and went ahead to pull a late leveler to run away